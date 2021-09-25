Edgeware Price Down 14.5% This Week (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $48.96 million and approximately $807,207.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00056935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00124701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00042608 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,443,059,100 coins and its circulating supply is 5,813,188,741 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

