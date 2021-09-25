EDUCare (EKT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.70 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One EDUCare coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDUCare has a total market cap of $3.70 million and $1.07 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00125925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00042732 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

