eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

EGAN opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.35. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. eGain had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $340,000. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the first quarter worth about $162,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the first quarter worth about $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of eGain by 63.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 37.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 110,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

