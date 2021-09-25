Egretia Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.58 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Egretia has a total market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One Egretia coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00057670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00129092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011972 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00043383 BTC.

About Egretia

EGT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

