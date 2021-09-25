Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.06. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 over the last 90 days. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

