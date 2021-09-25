Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18,827 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.25% of Elbit Systems worth $14,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,143,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,229,000 after buying an additional 1,053,172 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at $111,034,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 141.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 344,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,232,000 after buying an additional 201,934 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at $17,788,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 152.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 54,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.21. 10,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,121. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.83. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.69 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.97.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.59. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

