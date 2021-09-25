Electroneum One Day Volume Hits $1.24 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $379.39 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,902,007,975 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.