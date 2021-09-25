Elrond 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $180.39 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $219.71 or 0.00514293 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $4.28 billion and approximately $180.39 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00160919 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00017794 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00041138 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013739 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,462,284 coins and its circulating supply is 19,497,221 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

