Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 184,200 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Embraer worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 89.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 6.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 24,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 28.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $18.39.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

