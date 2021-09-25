Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $46.69

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and traded as low as $45.61. Emera shares last traded at $45.78, with a volume of 920 shares traded.

EMRAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

