Emercoin (EMC) Hits Market Cap of $2.58 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0535 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $21,886.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 74.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,106,864 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

