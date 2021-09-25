Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,773.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $12.60 million and $10,773.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00070639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00105827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00141823 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,476.70 or 0.99732045 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.87 or 0.06726492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.00765038 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

