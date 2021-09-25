Energycoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $99,246.60 and approximately $5.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00057251 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00022800 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007377 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.