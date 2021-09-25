Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $23.07 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

