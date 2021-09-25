Enigma Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $1.37 million and $217,666.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enigma has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.54 or 0.00385544 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002289 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.26 or 0.01004905 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

