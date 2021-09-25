EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) vs. Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Head-To-Head Review

EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares EnSync and Ormat Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync N/A N/A N/A Ormat Technologies 9.92% 3.96% 1.95%

This table compares EnSync and Ormat Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ormat Technologies $705.34 million 5.41 $85.46 million $1.65 41.27

Ormat Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EnSync and Ormat Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A Ormat Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60

Ormat Technologies has a consensus target price of $86.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.17%. Given Ormat Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than EnSync.

Volatility and Risk

EnSync has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ormat Technologies has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats EnSync on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of advanced energy storage, power electronic systems and engineered custom and semi-custom products. Its services include matrix energy management, internet of energy, system support and system design. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs. The Product segment involves in the manufacture, including design and development, of turbines and power units for the supply of electrical energy and in the associated construction of power plants utilizing the power units manufactured by the company to supply energy from geothermal fields and other alternative energy sources. The Energy Storage segment consists of battery energy storage systems as a service and management of curtailable customer loads under contracts with U.S. retail energy providers and directly with large commercial and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

