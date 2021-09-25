EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $613.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00070639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00105827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00141823 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,476.70 or 0.99732045 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.87 or 0.06726492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.00765038 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

