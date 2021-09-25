Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $278.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $288.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

In other Morningstar news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total transaction of $118,005.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,989.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $261,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,591 shares of company stock valued at $66,463,635. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

