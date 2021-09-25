Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,028 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,870,000 after buying an additional 717,572 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,764,000 after buying an additional 61,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,418,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,020,000 after purchasing an additional 763,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 329,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,925,991.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Shares of ARE opened at $195.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $209.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

