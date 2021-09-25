Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,060 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 169,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 394,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 112,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 178,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

