Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,044 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 30,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 191,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.