Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 44.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.3% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $349.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

