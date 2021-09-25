Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 77.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,980,000 after acquiring an additional 238,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 53.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,431,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 33.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 481,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $185,100,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.83.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $432.82 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.88 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $477.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.74. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

