Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,653 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Walmart by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,170,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,497,039. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT opened at $143.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $399.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.85 and a 200-day moving average of $141.04. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

