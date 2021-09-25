Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 78,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

NYSE:XOM opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

