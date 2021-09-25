Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 185,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,762,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,955,000 after buying an additional 126,074 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 527,260 shares of company stock worth $38,376,169. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

