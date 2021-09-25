Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,846,000 after purchasing an additional 92,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,800,226,000 after purchasing an additional 92,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $868.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $808.46 and its 200-day moving average is $703.08. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $351.09 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $356.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

