Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of uniQure worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QURE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 42.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in uniQure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after buying an additional 98,261 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $33.77 on Friday. uniQure has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $27,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $164,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,732 shares of company stock worth $1,238,993. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

