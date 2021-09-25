Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,445 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 46.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AerCap by 216.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

