Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 22,728 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,728 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Grifols in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

GRFS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

