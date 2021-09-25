Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,637,000 after buying an additional 1,388,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,455,000 after acquiring an additional 884,060 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,778,000 after acquiring an additional 374,134 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 680,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,963,000 after acquiring an additional 367,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,811.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,015,000 after acquiring an additional 663,126 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $90.37 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $94.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.98.

