Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

