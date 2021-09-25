EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of EQT worth $21,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.