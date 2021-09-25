Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will post $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.65. Equifax posted earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.35.

NYSE:EFX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.50. 376,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Equifax by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,001,638,000 after purchasing an additional 191,758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after purchasing an additional 514,795 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.6% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,157,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

