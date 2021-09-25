Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,662,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 31.9% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Baidu by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 64,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $5,709,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,166,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

BIDU traded down $3.93 on Friday, hitting $156.57. 3,345,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,504,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.86.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

