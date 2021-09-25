Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 26,768 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,764,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after buying an additional 302,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $504.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,437. The firm has a market cap of $207.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $344.42 and a one year high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

