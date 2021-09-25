Ergoteles LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,469 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.15% of Beyond Meat worth $15,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $48,756,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after buying an additional 153,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,366.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after buying an additional 99,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,585,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Beyond Meat stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,594. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.65 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.35. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

