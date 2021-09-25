Ergoteles LLC Buys New Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 4,878.7% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,950,000 after acquiring an additional 244,682 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 681.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ Z traded down $3.82 on Friday, hitting $90.41. 4,948,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,225. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 155.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,064 over the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.