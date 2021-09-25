Ergoteles LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,295 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after buying an additional 51,164 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.86.

Charter Communications stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $739.17. 810,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,365. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $769.91 and its 200-day moving average is $705.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

