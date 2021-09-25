Ergoteles LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1,414.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,718 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,787. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

