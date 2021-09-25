Ergoteles LLC Has $14.82 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Ergoteles LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,748 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $14,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Snap by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 63,917 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Snap by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $3.74 on Friday, hitting $83.11. 29,020,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,179,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.96 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.77.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,840,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,021,237 shares of company stock valued at $300,417,072 over the last three months.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

