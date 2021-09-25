Ergoteles LLC Invests $14.30 Million in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 2,692.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after acquiring an additional 604,934 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,715,000 after purchasing an additional 355,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zscaler by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 845,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,091,000 after purchasing an additional 276,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total value of $7,628,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total value of $446,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,729.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,329 shares of company stock worth $86,127,301 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. Cowen increased their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.67.

Shares of ZS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,180. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

