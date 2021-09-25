Ergoteles LLC Makes New $14.35 Million Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 99,245 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,349,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Splunk as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 84.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 177.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPLK traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.12. 1,021,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,250. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $222.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.69 and its 200-day moving average is $136.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

