Ergoteles LLC Makes New $15.05 Million Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 749,704 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.11% of Vipshop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 344.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 63,056 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $4,190,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,168,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,899,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 126,411.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $1,033,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

VIPS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. 9,075,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,761,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

