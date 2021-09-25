Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 187,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,525,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 90.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,328 shares of company stock worth $3,231,805. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773,142. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.28. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

