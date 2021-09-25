Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,329,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $2,443,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of -315.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.44 and a 200-day moving average of $231.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,742 shares of company stock valued at $88,223,242 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

