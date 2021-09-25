Ergoteles LLC Raises Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 1,379.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,860 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.23% of United States Steel worth $15,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in United States Steel by 25.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 28.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of X stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,957,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,961,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.12.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

