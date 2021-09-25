Ergoteles LLC Sells 411,656 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 411,656 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $15,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 50.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $284,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,177 shares of company stock worth $6,133,603. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $67.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,035,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,068,264. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average of $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.02 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

