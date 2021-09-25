Ergoteles LLC Sells 5,155 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.23% of MicroStrategy worth $14,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.33.

Shares of MSTR stock traded down $17.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $599.39. 467,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $656.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.02. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.99 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

