Ergoteles LLC Takes $13.60 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Biogen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,278,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $291.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,846. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.26.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

